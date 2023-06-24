This is a sample of things overhead at the June 20 Gulfport Council meeting:

Overheard About Life in Gulfport

“I moved to Gulfport about four years ago. In my wildest dreams, if I thought a human being could have as much fun as I’m having in Gulfport right now, I can’t imagine it. Thank you all for what you do to make this happen and maintain it. Here’s a little song about Gulfport.” –Berkeley Grimball, guitar in hand, just before singing that song

“If you can’t smile after that song, check your pulse.” –Susan Gore

Overheard About Memorial Day

“I’m just so amazed that living in such a small patriotic city with a dedicated veterans park, we have no formal ceremony for Memorial Day. I hope this will never happen, not another single year. If it needs to be led by the residents, then please tell us that. I think it’s a shame that for all of our veterans who gave their lives for us to have our freedom, we don’t acknowledge them in this city.” – Karen Love

Overheard About the Marina

“I see in the budget here that you have $80,000 for a marina plan. I hope it’s not anything to do with all the money that was spent on a marina master plan some time before, and you’ll use this money … to see what the community wants in the marina. On that last plan, no one I’ve talked to in the marina district is the least bit interested in that.

“Let’s do a Gulfport on the Edge-style community plan of what they want in the marina, and while we’re about it, maybe we could throw in the $30,000 that somehow you want to do something with Osgood Point – the only stuff I’ve heard is someone wants to take out all the trees and put in grass. There’s no way any of us want any more grass. We don’t want to get rid of trees, and we don’t want to get rid of the hill. With $110,000 we could have a great community event, crowdsourcing, we could have a party, you could even cater it for us. I’m sure you’d get the whole community, the marina district and the rest of the city, out to tell you what they really would like there.” —Mary Hanrahan

Overheard About Public Works

“Gulfport is a very giving, caring community, as evidenced by the many fundraisers we’ve had recently. I am also aware that many people in Gulfport are in great need mostly due to health reasons. I’ll probably get run out of town for saying this, but I think the city opened a real can of worms by agreeing to close a downtown city street for a fundraiser for one person when we have hundreds of people here in need. If you’re not willing to do it for all, is it fair to do it for one? Even when we have the fine arts festival, which brings in thousands of people, that street is not closed. I hope you’ll reconsider doing that in the future.” —Karen Love

“I used the bathroom today at Chase Park. It was the softest toilet paper I have ever used at a public facility. Seriously. I just wanted to acknowledge whoever budgeted and chose that, because usually when you’re in a public location it’s not like that. Thank you.” –Lauren Stern

