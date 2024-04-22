“How do you feel about chocolate and coconut?” —Ian O’Hara, asking an audience member after eating an Almond Joy prior to the meeting

“This isn’t just the first check from O’Maddy’s; this is the third check. And they all look like this.” —Trevor Mallory, pointing at the amount on the check donated by O’Maddy’s to Gulfport Little League

“You can come up and ask a question if you like.” —Mayor Sam Henderson, talking to a woman in the crowd.

“No, I just did.” — The woman, who refused to step up to the podium, instead yelling her public comment from the back of the crowd. This particular woman expressed her feelings vocally throughout the meeting, from the back of Council chambers.

“Like the recent council elections here in Gulfport, my race is equally as nonpartisan and equally as non-controversial as that was.” —U.S. Congressional Candidate John Liccione, introducing himself to the council

Unhappy Mayor

“People are asking to show each other respect, and then we can’t even have a conversation without everyone going peanut gallery and laughing because of us trying to do the job. You’ll have to forgive me if I’m not feeling real excited about anyone here commenting on the decorum that we’re trying to talk about right now while you can’t even let us finish a sentence. It’s just bad manners. If everybody can’t stop and let us have the discussion then we’ll adjourn the meeting and we’ll come back and we’ll talk about it in an hour. And if we can’t do it then we’ll come back about it in another hour. Can we do what basic fifth graders do and sit down and follow the rules and show each other a minimum of respect?”

—Mayor Sam Henderson, after slamming his gavel in response to audience members at the back of the crowd continually speaking up and laughing

Overheard: April 16 Gulfport City Council is part of our ongoing efforts to include the flavor of City Council meetings. Our reporter includes things said at the meeting here but do not necessarily relate to a specific agenda item.

