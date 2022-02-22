Overheard at Gulfport City Council

“I just can’t even fathom that here we are in 2022 and these people up there are trying to pass these bills like ‘don’t say gay’, the Stop Woke Act, and also the license to discriminate in health care against people who are LGBTQ. I am so disgusted with the state legislature that they are even discussing this. It’ s just beyond the (pale). It’s just pure hatred. I don’t understand why people aren’t standing up. Why are people voting for these people to get into office if they are going to do stuff like this? This could be one of your kids who is reaching out for help in school and ends up going home and killing themselves because they can’t even bring up the word gay or homosexual or anything else in school. How shameful can people get?” –Councilmember Paul Ray (Ward III) on social conservatives at the Florida Legislature

“There is a big vein of hate running throughout society right now and It’s miserable. I agree with you.” –Mayor Sam Henderson, responding in agreement to Ray’s comments

“It looks like for the state rep that we might have Gulfport split in half. And at first I thought that was awful and somebody mentioned it could be an advantage to have two reps who have to be accountable for us. So, it could work out to an advantage.” –Vice Mayor April Thanos on state legislative redistricting