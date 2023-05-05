Here is some of what we overheard at the Gulfport City Council May 2 meeting.

State of the Marina

“You have three clubs on what is probably some of the best land in Gulfport. It’s beautiful. A small minority of people, many of whom do not live in Gulfport, basically have control over it. … All of this land has got to be public land. I don’t know why it hasn’t been public land. There’s nothing better than going down and seeing the boats go in and out.” –Rick Gilbert

Editor’s Note: Boca Ciega Yacht Club has disputed the “many of whom do not live in Gulfport” claim, but The Gabber Newspaper has not seen the Club’s membership roster.

Short-Term Rentals

“I agree that there should be rules around the use of short-term rentals, but the majority of Superhosts on the AirBnB platform are teachers who supplement their income by renting out a room in their home. That’s how I started in 2015. I was working for a nonprofit … making a very low wage, and I supplemented my income by renting out a room in my house. That was great because it helped me save a down payment to buy a house. I think there needs to be clear and separate rules for someone like me and my family, with inflation, that rents a room in my house. … There’s no differentiation in rules that could help families be able to afford the high cost of living as housing prices go up versus someone who is just coming in as a company and buying up the block.” – Kathleen Kaiyoorawongs

Boca Ciega Yacht Club

“This afternoon the city attorney and I received from the Boca Ciega Yacht Club the lease that we had worked on with them last week. Their board approved it last night. The city attorney and I will review it this week and place it on your agenda for May 16.” – City Manager Jim O’Reilly

“It was a very good meeting. We discussed a lot of the points that were brought out and to come to an agreement on almost everything. We will have that to you, if possible, at your next meeting. … There is an issue that will come before you as to the description of the property. We did not reach an agreement. We feel that we received direction as to what it should look like, and they feel that it should look a little different. Other than that, all of the other terms have been agreed to.” – City Attorney Andrew Salzman

Gulfport City Council P&Z Board Opening

“The city clerk is advertising for a Planning and Zoning Board alternate. We hope to have the appointment on your agenda the first week in June. We have gotten five or six applications to this point. It is a total council appointment.” –O’Reilly

Early Exit for Personal Reasons

“With that being said, folks, I had a death in the family last night – I lost my little brother. So since we’ve gotten through the things that I thought were going to be the most difficult this evening, I’m going to turn it over to our capable vice mayor and let you continue the meeting while I go make some arrangements. That you very much. Have a good one, and I’ll talk to you soon.” – Mayor Sam Henderson at the midway point of the meeting, after council approved the RV ordinance‘s second reading

View the council meeting here.




