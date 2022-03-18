“A lot of this contract is giving them the same benefits that our regular staff have. So, that’s a lot of what’s in the contract.” — Vice Mayor April Thanos (Ward I) on a new city contract for Gulfport police sergeants

“That’s correct.” –City Manager Jim O’Reilly on Thanos’ description of the police contract which the council approved at its March 15 meeting

“We do stand with Ukraine and everything that’s going on over there. It’s just horrific. I can’t really watch the news much any more; it bothers me so bad.” –Councilmember Paul Ray (Ward III) on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.