Overheard at Gulfport Council: Ukraine, Cops Contract

by

Wooden gavel isolated on white background
Some snippets of things said at the March 15 Gulfport City Council meeting.
Adobe Stock

“A lot of this contract is giving them the same benefits that our regular staff have. So, that’s a lot of what’s in the contract.” — Vice Mayor April Thanos (Ward I) on a new city contract for Gulfport police sergeants

“That’s correct.” –City Manager Jim O’Reilly on Thanos’ description of the police contract which the council approved at its March 15 meeting

“We do stand with Ukraine and everything that’s going on over there. It’s just horrific. I can’t really watch the news much any more; it bothers me so bad.” –Councilmember Paul Ray (Ward III) on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!