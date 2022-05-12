Overheard at Gulfport’s May 3 City Council Meeting

“I have a boat at the marina. I’m here on a boating issue. I moved here 20 years ago. When I moved here the harbor was closed. We’ve got a great harbor, we have a great town, and you’ve done a great job with it. What I’d like to see you do is finish the job for the marina. The marina is one of the vehicles that makes money for the city. It can make a lot more money than it does. You’ve got a great guy down there in Denis. He has the admiration of every boater I know of that comes into this harbor. But you need to close it out. You need to put a building up and put a restaurant in it. You need to get the Lions Club torn down and out of there. You need to open up that area to the citizens of Gulfport. You all have the power to do it. It’s great boating time right now. Boats are in high demand. It would be so nice for people, even if they didn’t have a boat, to be able to go down there, have dinner, overlook the harbor, overlook the sailboats. It’s just a beautiful life that the water provides. Please finish the job for Gulfport.” –Rick Gilbert, about the Gulfport Municipal Marina

At the May 3 meeting, much of the public comment portion of the meeting concerned short-term rentals. Here’s what residents, city staff, and elected officials said about the issue.

“I love this town and I hate to see all my friends move out because of greed.” –Eddie Ford

“If a penalty is minimal, there is no incentive to stop illegal activity.” –Linda Breen

“We are losing the people who made Gulfport, and that concerns me.” –Noreen Smith

“But there is still someone different every month. I still don’t have a neighbor.” –Councilmember April Thanos, Ward I

“What I fell in love with in Gulfport was the people. The more of these people who move out, the more we are losing the character of Gulfport. And that’s pretty much the end of us.” –Councilmember Paul Ray, Ward III

“There’s a lot of things we don’t agree on up here, for sure. We’ve had our go-rounds… If we didn’t have different opinions, there’d be no point in having five people on this council. But I can safely say that nobody sitting up here wants to sell this place out to people coming from the outside with big money.” –Mayor Sam Henderson

“The issue we have to face in terms of regulating it is that, as another mayor said, everyone wants to move here and then pull up the drawbridge so no one else can. That’s not the way it works.” –Mayor Sam Henderson

“A lot of developers are coming in here and building homes out to the max. That puts us one storm away from this being a very different place. The storm we are facing now isn’t a hurricane; it’s interest and money from people who don’t have a real good feel for what is going on here.” –Mayor Sam Henderson