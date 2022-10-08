Overheard at Gulfport’s Oct. 4 Council Meeting

About Town Hall Meetings

“You said you’re doing your meeting at the Casino, and when you said it was a town hall meeting I think we all assumed you were going to use the 49th Street building or something other than the Casino. I have to pay for the Casino on the 8th and you’re getting it free for three days. I just think we should not be using the casino for town hall meetings.” –Councilmember Michael Fridovich (Ward IV), to Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I).

“It’s going to be big. There will be no other place that could hold it.” –Thanos

“You’re going to have 150 people there?” –Fridovich

“Hopefully.” –Thanos

“Good luck with that one.” –Fridovich

“Going forward, we will specify.” –Henderson about town hall meeting locations

The Gabber clarified that every councilmember can use a city facility for a meeting about public business for free once each quarter. Councilmember Fridovich’s meeting is not in his capacity an elected official or representing his constituents; the meetings at the Casino he referenced for Councilmember Thanos take place in three separate quarters of the year.

On Eliminating Zoom Access to Gulfport Council Meetings

“I’m here to express displeasure that the Zoom open meetings were taken away. I feel like they provide accessibility to a lot of different people. I suppose it was voted on and all that, but nonetheless I’m still here to speak about it. In my opinion, the main reason it wasn’t used was that it was hard to find. You couldn’t find the link. It was in an email that was sent two days before. It wasn’t underneath the livestream, and then when you click to watch the meeting, it was an unpleasant experience. The camera angle was odd. When you spoke, there wasn’t a timer. We didn’t see all of you. There was a black screen. It was a very unpleasant experience. I understand, reading between the lines, that one reason it was done away with was so the Amandas and Jesses wouldn’t speak because, yes, they were a pain in the butt. They were jerks. I don’t feel like a small group of individuals should ruin it for everyone. I like the Zooms. It provided accessibility to many people – handicapped, people at work. I think it was a lousy decision.” –Greg Simek

On Ian and the Aftermath

“We had a lot of volunteers here and, sad to say, some of our volunteers were treated a little bit poorly on the phone. People called here looking for assistance and realized that if you’re going to talk about your power being out, we are not Duke Energy. … But there were a lot of folks in here all hours. Folks on our staff worked a great deal of time. You probably saw on the news that our first responders had to respond to somebody who decided to go kayaking in the a.m. hours when the winds were still up. When these things come around, just remember that the folks you are talking to on the other end are just as frustrated as you are. They are away from their families and away from home, dealing with the needs of others. I know that 99% of people are very pleasant when they call, but some folks weren’t and a lot of these people were sitting here out of the goodness of their heart. Not everybody was a City employee. Then we’ve got folks out there risking life and limb to keep us safe. They do it every time.” –Mayor Sam Henderson

“The city did a great job – the sandbags, the volunteers, the cleanup. It was almost instantaneous. I cleaned my yard up and it was gone in a couple of days. It’s like GeckoFest. Before you get up the next morning, the street is perfectly clean and back to normal again. We really do have a great staff.” –Vice Mayor Christine Brown (Ward II)

About An Upcoming Social Event

“The Lions Club is having a dance on the 15th. It’s called ‘Gulfport Gets Lei’d.’ Apparently you can’t get Lei’d for $15 anywhere else.” –Councilmember Brown