Downtown Parking

“Parking has to be regulated on Beach and Shore. I’m at my wits’ end. Every time a new business comes in, they have their employees park in front of my place all day and all night … my customers can’t even get to me to pick up their orders when it’s a takeout order. They have to park in the driveway next door or up the street and walk down. There is just no parking anymore. … I’ve been to other towns. Nobody has this free-for-all parking.

“There’s cars that park in front of my place for a week. I’ve had a van there for two weeks, sitting in the same spot. I said something to the police. They said they can’t do anything unless it’s out of registration. There has to be some regulation of parking. If you won’t do that, how about giving me a 15-minute spot, so I can at least let my pickup orders pick up? … The employees of all these businesses are now parking on Beach Boulevard, taking up all the spaces. How are the customers going to get there?” –Byron Chalfont, 10-year Gulfport resident and owner of Siri’s Gourmet Burgers & Pizza

Federal and State Money for Gulfport

“Congresswoman Anna Luna has recommended for our sewer project to be included in a federal appropriations bill in the House. Now, of course, it’s an arduous process to get through the House. But she did put our project in. There are also two [state] House bills that are in committee. We hope to get them out of committee and then they will be in the governor’s hands. We’re moving in the right direction with seeking appropriations. The congressional appropriation is over $2 million, and it’s a contribution toward $9.6 million [project overall cost].” –City Manager Jim O’Reilly

Anonymous Public Comments at the April 18 Gulfport Council Meeting

“When people come up [for public comment], I’d really like to have your name and address so I can respond.” – Council member Ian O’Hara (Ward 4)

Scholarships for Local Students

“The Lions Club had a ’70s dance. We had a great time [and] raised enough money to give four $1,000 scholarships to Bogie students, which is great. We would very much like to give more next year, so be prepared to get your outfits ready and come boogie down.” – Council member Christine Brown (Ward 2)

Gulfport on the Edge

“We will have a full report as soon as we can. There was so much information to go through. There will probably end up being multiple presentations depending on who it’s for. It might be online or a PowerPoint. I’m not sure what form it’s going to take. A bunch of us have to sit down and sort through this to make it into an intelligible thing because there is so much data.” – Council member April Thanos (Ward 1)

Final Thoughts

“I’m going to be brief because my allergies are kicking in, and the only thing I’m allergic to is three-hour meetings.” – Mayor Sam Henderson, closing the marathon meeting

Click here to watch and listen to the meeting.

