Overheard at the April 5 Gulfport Council Meeting

The three-plus hour April 5 Gulfport City Council meeting contained almost an hour of public comment, as well as several people filming the meeting (other than city staff), and one person getting escorted out of council chambers. Here’s some of what people said throughout the meeting. You can watch the full meeting on the City of Gulfport website.

“So it’s been three years in a sense since we’ve been complaining about racial discrimination… Your Chief of Police assaulted me in the middle of the council meeting… For him to have placed his hands on me… I still to this day have not been able to file charges…” –Resident Jesse Lee, who turned to address the City Attorney. As he spoke, his voice grew louder.

“Address the Board, Mr. Lee, it’s part of the rules of decorum.” –Mayor Sam Henderson, to Jesse Lee

“Stop interrupting me. You do that every time.” –Jesse Lee

“Calm yourself down.” –Mayor Henderson, to Jesse Lee

“I don’t need to calm myself down …. Stop covering up shit that is happening in this town” –Jesse Lee

“Well, there you go, now you’ve done–” –Mayor Henderson

“It’s not against FCC regulations. Look it up.” –Jesse Lee (Note: Public meetings are not governed by the FCC; council sets its own rules of decorum)

“Thanks, Mr. Lee. It’s a pleasure as always.” –Mayor Henderson

“Time to go.” –Gulfport Police Chief Rob Vincent, to Jesse Lee, who had started to return to his seat.

“I’m not being asked to leave; I still want to stay for my council meeting.” –Jesse Lee

“What’s the verdict?” –Chief Vincent to Mayor Henderson

“No.” –Mayor Henderson

“The word ‘shit’ isn’t against FCC regulations.” –Jesse Lee

You’re being asked to leave.” –Chief Vincent

“Don’t put your hands on me.” –Jesse Lee

“Then leave.” –Chief Vincent

“Don’t put your hands on me! You piece of shit!” –Jesse Lee, leaving. As he did, so did several other members of the audience, including several people filming the meeting

“I guess the show’s over. Everybody left.” –Mayor Henderson

“Not everyone…” –Michael Taylor, a self-identified activist who also calls himself “The Armed Fisherman”

“I came here and I was carrying an AR15 in your town. I’ve been here twice… They barely said anything to me, but to hear his stories and others… if there’s a problem and people start talking about that one problem… They need to start looking at that one problem. For the most part, I think they need to go back to their oath and what they’re supposed to do… They came out and treated me halfway with respect.” –Michael Taylor

“I can’t wait to go. Just kidding.” –Vice-Mayor Christine Brown (Ward II), about Paul Ray’s town hall meeting

“Come on, we can plot together.” –Councilmember Paul Ray (Ward III)

“Since we have settled my federal lawsuit, I thought I’d never have to address any concerns to you or the general public.” –Former Gulfport Police Officer Johnathan Ross, who said the City will not give him public records relating to his hours on the water for GPD. The City Manager told The Gabber that if the records exist, the City would provide them. Public records law stipulates that government cannot be compelled to create a record to satisfy a request.

“I do not understand why we can’t let the dog parks go back to nature and allow the dogs to roam on whatever grows naturally.” –Caron Schwartz, about the City’s use of pesticides in the dog park

“We like to walk at Clam Bayou here in Gulfport. We now go to the St. Pete Clam Bayou.” I understand it’s as least toxic as it can be, but for those of us with respiratory issues, it can be deadly.” –Cindy Clayton, about City pesticide use

“The Gulfport Lions club has been working with the Trex® outdoor furniture, participating in a plastic bag collection campaign to donate benches around the city … We have donated five so far; we will be collecting 26,000 plastic grocery bags over a period of five months for this bench. We would like to thank the Gulfport citizens and the South Pasadena Ace Hardware for collecting the materials needed. Collection boxes are located at the library front entrance, senior center, and Lion’s club front door. We would like to set more and if you have any additional places you think we would be able to place collection boxes please contact us.” –Ron Conye, with the Gulfport Lion’s Club

“Why do you need my picture?” –An audience member, speaking to one of the other members of the audience who was filming the meeting and the people there

“I’ve never been treated as good or as courteous [as Gulfport police do].” –Paula Tyer, a retired law enforcement officer

“Your comments and your way of speaking to residents that you’re frustrated with is more than disappointing. The dismissive comments just alienate and divide people.” –Samantha Ring, via Zoom, to Mayor Sam Henderson

“Ms. Ring’s right; I’m only human. Sometimes I might get a little attitude and I shouldn’t I need to be more of a professional than that, but sometimes it gets to you, when you hear people badmouthing folks that you know to be good people, and I do know a lot of these folks to be good people from my 13 years of service. I’ll try to do better at that; it’s one of the things I work on.” –Mayor Henderson

“Regarding public comment: Anyone is welcome to come and say what they feel. We do have rules in terms of language…. To come up and speak and make accusations and continually not provide any evidence or basis in fact of those accusations. It’s one thing for us as elected officials to take that; the rules are actually different, so you can pretty much say all kinds of rough stuff to us, but when it comes to city staff, like our city attorney, our city manager, our city clerk, our department heads, the rest of staff, that’s where you get into the waters where you’re talking about slander and defamation, which is why when someone comes to make these things, I would prefer to see evidence to what they’re talking about, and I don’t think it’s unfair, to have your accusations backed by evidence.” –Mayor Henderson

“When you get a lot of people coming in with cameras … and not wanting to use their names, that tells me that someone wants to put on a show, that somebody’s looking for something.” –Mayor Sam Henderson

“I’ve lived here since ‘94 and one of the reasons I live here is that we have our own police department. It’s one of the reasons I live here and I want it to stay here.” –Marlene Shaw

“Wouldn’t it be cool to have an LED sign… the library sign that faces Beach Boulevard that is something you can use that announces upcoming events?” –Susan Gore

“Your code does not allow changing LED lights. The sign code does not allow the signage to change.” –City Manager Jim O’Reilly

“But we can change that law, right?” –Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I)

“Bringing us to agenda item #275.” –Mayor Sam Henderson, in the third hour of the April 5 Council meeting

“They read off all six million names that were killed in the Holocaust.” –Councilmember Michael Fridovich, about Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day). The Florida Holocaust Museum will participate

“Six million all over the world or that one place does six million?” –Vice-Mayor Christine Brown (Ward II)

“It’s the Holocaust itself. Six million Jews.” –Councilmember Michael Fridovich (Ward IV)

“The previous governor… you couldn’t use the word ‘climate change’; this one you can’t use ‘gay’ so people in Tallahassee ware walking around with tape on their hands and I guess sign language. I don’t know what they’re doing.” –Councilmember Michael Fridovich (Ward IV)

“I’d like to suggest that we pay for the whole thing.” –Councilmember Michael Fridovich (Ward IV), about artist Ray Domingo’s skateboarding gecko sculpture; the City has committed to paying $16,000 (half the price of the sculpture) if Domingo can raise the rest.