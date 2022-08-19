Overheard at the Aug. 16 Gulfport City Council Meeting

“You can imagine the kind of changes I’ve seen in Gulfport from being quite edgy to being very weird to starting to be quite gentrified.” –Phyllis Plotnick, who has had the same home in Gulfport since 1983

“Looking at the recent census data, we’ve actually been hemorrhaging citizens. We’re down to what we were in 1990, which is 11,700 — from 12,900 at its highest.” –Robert Salta on Gulfport’s population

“Whenever rent control has been tried in a major city … it ultimately ends up hurting the people it was caused to help.” –Robert Salta

“I have no answer for why anybody, except for lack of compassion, would do that to somebody.” –Vice Mayor Christine Brown, addressing sudden and large rent increases

“Greed.” –Mayor Sam Henderson, in response to Brown

“I think it’s better to take the dollar now. Next year they’re going to be paying two dollars, so there’s more of an increase next year, and I think it’s silly.” –Councilmember April Thanos, referring to the City’s adjustment of water and sewer rates that includes a one-dollar reduction for this year on a lower usage tier

“Well, if it’s just a dollar, how silly can it be?” –Henderson, in response to Thanos

