“I didn’t think it was going to be possible to not give everybody an increase this year, so with inflation the way it is, if you’re going to do that for a year, this is the year.” –Mayor Sam Henderson on the proposed three-year rate structure for water and sewer, which would freeze costs for the first year

“For someone on a fixed income, a dollar off their bill when they’re being frugal with their water is not significant … The cost should be passed on to big users. That’s just my opinion.” –Councilmember April Thanos on proposed new water rate structure

“But you’re going to put a bigger burden on local businesses and drive businesses out of Gulfport.” –Councilmember Michael Fridovich in response to Thanos’ comment

“Savings beats an increase.” –Mayor Henderson, summing up the water rate proposal

“There have been some legal challenges on that type of rate structure that we just don’t see used anymore because of that risk.” –Consultant Andrew Burnham in response to Thanos’ suggestion that the highest water users at 20,000 gallons or more a month pay the highest rate per gallon for all of their usage instead of on a tiered plan

“The thing that causes sand in the gears is the thought of someone subsidizing someone else’s water bill.” –City Manager Jim O’Reilly on water rate discussions in the city more than a decade ago including proposals such as what Thanos suggested

“You know my name. I’ve spoken here many times about the criminal activities going on at the Boca Ciega Yacht Club … You’re giggling over here, Mr. O’Reilly, but you’re lying and covering up the information. I’m starting to think you’re complicit in the theft of millions of dollars from the residents of Gulfport … You keep asking me for evidence, Mayor. You know where that evidence is? It’s in your vaults, being hidden and protected, and destroyed by Chief Vincent … Did Mr. Salzman send three federal agents to my house on Friday? Did Mr. Salzman send four armed men on Feb. 28 to take me out of my home? … I am not a man who will be taking this anymore.” –Ray Rodriguez, during a portion of his tirade in which he renewed his threat to sue the city, the police department, and the BCYC

“Mr. Rodriguez, I suggest you take us up on the threats and file the suit. We disagree.” –Mayor Henderson

“I’m sick and tired of Ray Rodriguez coming up there and accusing people of crimes he has no proof about. You on the dais know that we don’t always agree, but there’s not a single person up there that I think has done anything criminally, and I wish to the dickens that Mr. Rodriguez would shut up.” –Margarete Tober

“I apologize to the people who come in here and do public comment the right way. I have to err on the side of giving somebody their rights under the law. But if someone has made allegations against people who work for our City … At some point, if they never actually take you up on that threat to go get an attorney, then perhaps there’s a lot of bluster and a lot of hollowness and a lot of chest-pounding about it. In the end, the rights for people to be able to come up here and make public comments are reasonable. Frankly, I’m treating this as giving them some more rope. There has been a lot of what I would consider defamation and slander that happens up here. So just know that when these things are happening, we appreciate those of you that are able to have a disagreement like a civil human being, and I realize that some of you have to sit through those things that we listen to. But there will come a time when things will come to a head, and if something is actionable we will pursue it. My advice to anyone who is taking the kind of stance that our guest this evening was having in public comment: At some point you need to take that action or you need to drop it. Because in the end, if you are going to make those allegations, you’d better show up with something that shows there’s some substance to what you say. And the fact that we haven’t seen any of that really leads me to believe that somebody is just taking advantage of an opportunity to be a bully.” –Mayor Henderson

