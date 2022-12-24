About candidate events

“We received requests from two organizations that would like to host candidate forums or meet-the-candidate type events at the Catherine Hickman Theater. One is Jan. 26 with the Gulfport Merchants Chamber, and The Gabber would like to host one on Feb. 2. If Council has no objections, I recommend you approve both of them and that way you are not choosing one organization over another. We will just be providing the venue and the sound system. We will not be recording it or doing anything but giving them a facility.” –City Manager Jim O’Reilly

About the Boca Ciega Yacht Club

“The city attorney and I had today what we view as a productive meeting with representatives of the Boca Ciega Yacht Club. We believe we are moving toward bringing you something perhaps in late January. But we did work out some details and will bring back a mutually agreed upon document as we spoke of last time.” –O’Reilly

About the Senior Center

“First thing this morning the federal budget for both the House and the Senate was approved. It does include $1.5 million in funding for the senior center. I can’t stress how big a deal it is to do this without a sitting congressman. Until the new representative is sworn in in January, to this point District 13 does not have a congressman. We were able to stay in the budget.” –O’Reilly

“Thank you to former Congressman Crist and his staff for all their help.” –Mayor Sam Henderson

“I’m really very pleased to hear about the $1.5 million. I’m on the board to help raise money for the senior center. That helps us get a little bit closer.” –Councilmember Paul Ray (Ward III)

About the Holidays and Festive Gulfport

“Christmas is here. Holiday seasons are here. Please check on your neighbors and your friends and make sure everybody is OK.” –Vice Mayor Christine Brown (Ward II)

“Last meeting of 2022, huh? 2022 wasn’t that bad. A heck of a lot better than 19, 20 and 21, wasn’t it? Looking forward to 2023. I wish everybody a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, and see you in January.” –Ray

“It dawned on me when I went by the boat parade, and we have a golf cart parade, we have a bike parade; what other parades do we have? A safety parade. We should just name our city Parade City. We have parades all the time. It’s just wonderful. The folks in our town are so festive.” –Brown

“Everybody have a nice holiday. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Zoroastrian Day, Happy Kwanzaa and any other holiday I can think of.” –Councilmember Michael Fridovich (The actual holiday is Zartosht No-Diso, one of the Zorostrian Holy Days.)