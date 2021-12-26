Overheard at the Dec. 21 Gulfport Council Meeting

by

Wooden gavel isolated on white background
Things said at the Dec. 21 Gulfport City Council meeting. Image via Adobe Stock.

“They are hot.”

–Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly on Duke Energy activating electric vehicle charging stations in front of Gulfport City Hall.

“Competition spurs progress. That’s what spurs progress in academics. That’s what spurs progress in sports. That’s what spurs progress in business. It’s what spurs progress in politics and government as well. Without competition we are missing a key ingredient, I think, to forward momentum.”

–Greg Simek, on the lack of opposition to Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson and City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos in the March 2022 election. The election has been canceled and the incumbents reelected.

“The boat parade was a lot of fun. The Santa Claus outfit that I had was very authentic, but it was also very warm.”

–Ward III Councilman Paul Ray referring to his role as Santa Claus at the Dec. 11 Christmas Boat Parade put on by the Boca Ciega Yacht Club.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!