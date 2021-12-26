Overheard at the Dec. 21 Gulfport Council Meeting

“They are hot.”

–Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly on Duke Energy activating electric vehicle charging stations in front of Gulfport City Hall.

“Competition spurs progress. That’s what spurs progress in academics. That’s what spurs progress in sports. That’s what spurs progress in business. It’s what spurs progress in politics and government as well. Without competition we are missing a key ingredient, I think, to forward momentum.”

–Greg Simek, on the lack of opposition to Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson and City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos in the March 2022 election. The election has been canceled and the incumbents reelected.

“The boat parade was a lot of fun. The Santa Claus outfit that I had was very authentic, but it was also very warm.”

–Ward III Councilman Paul Ray referring to his role as Santa Claus at the Dec. 11 Christmas Boat Parade put on by the Boca Ciega Yacht Club.