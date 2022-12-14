About Housing Affordability

“The benchmark is that housing should cost no more than 30% of your gross income. Almost nobody in these professions that we rely on, from teachers to grocery store workers, can comfortably afford rent or mortgage costs in Pinellas County right now.” –Linda Fisher, planner with Forward Pinellas

“Transportation is the second highest cost most households will face. Households that struggle with housing costs also struggle with finding reliable transportation – to work, to school, to the doctor’s office, to the grocery store. If we want to ensure that everyone has a high quality of life, we need to plan for transportation as well as housing.” –Fisher

About Public Comment Participation

“Please don’t make me be a grinch this close to Christmas. Everyone, be nice.” –Mayor Sam Henderson

About Gulfport’s Ongoing Negotiations with Boca Ciega Yacht Club

“I provided each of you with information. You have two options. One is to direct the city attorney and me to once again meet with them and see if we can reach some kind of mutual agreement. Or, we can ask them for their best offer they would like, and you can vote that up or down. I don’t want the council in the predicament of trying to negotiate with them at the dais.” –City Manager Jim O’Reilly

“I am personally in favor of option 1. If we reject a proposal now, they will just come back with another proposal. I want to get it handled and hammered out without dragging it out for another year.” –Henderson

About the Casino’s New Air Conditioner

“Thank you, everybody, for the new air conditioner. It is so uncomfortable, so cold, in the Casino. I’ve been to a number of events and I go to tai chi a couple of times a week. Whatever that temporary system is, it is just so cold in there.” –Caron Schwartz

About the Christmas Tree Lighting

“There were more kids this year than in past years. It was just a greatly attended, beautiful event and one of my favorites of the year. It’s just so much fun and festive, and I was so happy to see Mrs. Johnson there. She’s our first woman mayor. She hadn’t been in a couple of years but it was great to have her there.” –Vice Mayor Christine Brown

About the RV Ordinance

“Down the street there’s a guy who has been living here his whole life. He had a pop-up and it’s really aging. He’s getting to the point where [he] can’t really replace it but it’s getting old so what is he going to do? It’s kind of getting to the point where we wanted to get rid of all those eyesores and now some of the grandfathers are turning into the eyesores.” –Councilmember Paul Ray (Ward III), who asked if the city council could discuss the ordinance at a future meeting