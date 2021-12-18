Overheard at the Dec. 7 Gulfport Council Meeting

Image via Adobe Stock.

“I am aware that in the proposed Senate redistricting, the City of Gulfport has been split in two. I’ve received calls from the citizens of Gulfport who are concerned about that split. I want you to know that I am also concerned about the splitting of Gulfport in two.” –Florida State Senator Darryl Rouson (D), representing the state’s 19th District. Rouson serves on the Senate sub-reapportionment committee that will re-draw the state’s congressional lines.“

“We have a Scout Hall over here where a wall moved, causing a section of the ceiling to fall in five months ago. That’s a beautiful hall to hold meetings. We’ve been putting off holding a couple of big events because the kids wanted to use that particular hall. I suggest that we at least budget money in the future to make the repair in that hall, so we can get back to using it.” –Tony Angel

