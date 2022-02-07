Overheard at the Feb. 1 Gulfport Council Meeting

“Per a citizen’s request at the Jan. 4 city council meeting, the ‘no fires at the beach’ signs have been reinstalled adjacent to the beach pavilions. Also part of the Jan. 4 citizens’ requests was that ‘dogs must be leashed’ signs to be placed at Clam Bayou. They have been placed at appropriate entrances to the park.” –City Manager Jim O’Reilly, on the city’s response to recent citizen requests

“It seems that we have a lot of banned books these days and people are trying to ban books who don’t like to think.” –Councilmember Michael Fridovich (Ward IV), on restrictions and censorship on certain books and content across the country

“Because of this right here, I’d like to ask council right now, are we ready to go back to public comment in person.” —Mayor Sam Henderson, after cutting short comments by Jesse Lee and a YouTube activist supporting his defense against charges stemming from throwing a CD at a police officer. Lee used profanity and YouTuber “Acura Amanda” violated public comment protocols during their attempted comments

“I still think we should take it by Zoom because there are still people who aren’t willing come to the meetings.” —Vice Mayor April Thanos (Ward I) on keeping online comments available to residents