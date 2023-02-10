About the Sunflower School

“Sunflower School is having a fundraiser spring fest. It is in the Presbyterian church and has been there for 50 years, started by Eckerd College students. The church decided to close their doors and sold the building to the school, which is terrific, at a price they could afford. They’ve already raised half the money for it so they’re excited about that. They’re going to have a spring fest March 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school, and they would love for everybody to come out and support them. They have lots of things going on there that day..” – Vice Mayor Christine Brown

About ongoing negotiations with the Boca Ciega Yacht Club

“The city attorney has provided the BCYC’s attorney a draft agreement that is basically in their hands.” – City Manager Jim O’Reilly

“Last I heard, their attorney had been out for surgery. But she was presenting it to their board. They would return it to us, and we would bring it forward to council, pursuant to your direction.” – City Attorney Andrew Salzman