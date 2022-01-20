Overheard at the Jan. 18 Gulfport Council Meeting

“I know that I go to meetings at the Neighborhood Center. And when we walked in it’s cooled down to 70 (degrees) or something. Why do we air condition buildings so cold when nobody’s in them?” –Vice Mayor April Thanos (Ward I) on the cold temperatures at some city facilities

“There’s some groups that will use them. We can do a better job with staff that’s in the there to check.” –Tom Nicholls, Gulfport’s public works director, in response to Thanos’ concerns about cold building temperatures

“We’re in a predicament where we’ve gone from only a few places that had outdoor music to places that never had it before.” –Councilman Paul Ray (Ward III) on potential adjustments to the city’s sound ordinance. Ray said the City has no plans to change decibel levels as part of the tweaks

“We’ll have video of it and we’ll see if we have interaction between the bicycle riders and the skaters.” –City Manager Jim O’Reilly on plans to allow BMX riders and skaters to share the skate park on a two-week trial basis

“Quite frankly, I think it’s a waste of time.” –Councilman Michael Fridovich (Ward IV) on O’Reilly’s two-week trial period allowing BMX riders and skaters to share the park

“Certainly, I don’t see any reason not to try it.” –Vice Mayor April Thanos on allowing BMX bikes to share Gulfport’s skate park with skaters

“I’m willing to give a shot for two weeks and see if it works out.” –Mayor Sam Henderson on the skate park trial