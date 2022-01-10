Overheard at the Jan. 4 Gulfport Council Meeting

“Performance means a lot in our business. And of the two options we have available this year, the Charger has better performance. And it’s not that much better – but it is better. And that would really be sway me to suggest one or the other.” —Gulfport Police Chief Robert Vincent on whether the city should buy gas-powered Dodge Chargers or a Ford hybrid for replace vehicles for the police department. The council voted to buy two Chargers and one Ford hybrid.

“I don’t feel the need to make an issue of something that’s not an issue.” —Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II) on the proposal to take down ‘Residents Only’ parking signs on some Gulfport streets. The council tabled the idea.

“Nobody was hurt. Thank God.” —Councilmember Paul Ray (Ward III) referring to the New Year’s Eve fireworks show that was cut short after eight minutes due to a malfunctioning mortar.

“I am going to suggest that we do what Pinellas Park does which is we attach a pay raise to the situation – whenever employees of the city get a 3% pay raise, we get a 3% pay raise.” —Councilmember Michael Fridovich (Ward IV) on how to potentially raise council members’ compensation.