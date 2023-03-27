Overheard at the March 21 Gulfport City Council Meeting

Dine with the Mayor

“One of the silent auctions is dinner with the mayor. It’s going to be at Pia’s, so you know it’s going to be a wonderful dinner even if the conversation isn’t.” [laughter] “But I’m sure it will be.” –Tommie Bixler of the Gulfport Lions Club, promoting ‘70s Dance Party fundraiser

Money for Gulfport

“I want to thank the mayor for having conversations with Congresswoman Luna’s office today, and also with State Senator DiCeglie, State Senator Hooper, and State Representative Chaney. We did receive $1.2 million in the state budget to rebuild 58th Street … north of Gulfport Boulevard. We’ve had some issues with it unraveling. An individual de-watered to build a pool when we were constructing the road the last time.” –City Manager Jim O’Reilly

Comments from Gulfport Council

“My personal suggestion would just be to stick with the rotation, which would put Councilman Ray in unless someone suggests otherwise. I prefer to keep that rotation going.” –Mayor Sam Henderson recommending Councilman Paul Ray (Ward III) serves as this year’s vice mayor, for which he received consensus from the rest of the council

“I want to publicly thank Michael Fridovich for his work on the council for 10 years. He did a good job. He was a good friend – still is a good friend. But he was one that reached out to other communities more than any of us did.” –Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II), referring to Ward IV Councilmember Fridovich who lost his bid for another term to Ian O’Hara

“If you are new to Gulfport, there are three or four things which endorse our sense of community: the egg hunt, the tree lighting, the Fourth of July, and Halloween. All of the things that bring us together as a family, as a community, for the children. The egg hunt is in the morning on April 8. If you are bringing a child, it starts at 10 – but for the love of God, it is over at 10:01. Please, please get your children there on time.” –Brown

“I’d really like to thank Michael [Fridovich] for his 10 years of service. I’d like to thank my wife for putting up with the campaign – a really difficult time for her. I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me and everyone who did not, because they all have voices and those are the voices we need to hear. Thank you to everyone up here [on the dais] for the great work you’ve done.” –Newly elected Councilmember Ian O’Hara

“I got a reminder of how out of shape I am and how great our trail systems are. I did the 23 miles up to Dunedin and it was really good. So before it gets too hot to really enjoy those, don’t forget those great trail systems we’ve got, including the ones that run through Gulfport. You can go to the Skyway or Fort DeSoto from here. You can go to downtown St. Pete and all the way up to Tarpon Springs. Some of those spurs go east to west all the way across the county. So enjoy those trail systems.” –Henderson



I Love Gulfport

“I love waking up to Channel 10 news where they show the camera from the Casino out over our bay. It just brightens my day.” –Karen Love