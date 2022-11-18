ABOUT BEACH DRIVE

“One of the most poorly named pieces of land. It’s neither a beach nor a drive, yet that’s what it’s called.” —Mayor Sam Henderson

“Over the last month and a half I’ve had people on my dock and footprints on my boat. It’s a concern for me because I have two 13-year-olds and easy access into my backyard over there. I think opening this up would cause a lot more problems than it’s doing right now.” –Ron Bott

“Opening this up to public access would be an open invitation to ruin the lives of innocent people. How would you like to have your grandmother live in fear for the rest of her life?” –Sue Hager

“Unfortunately, I have only three minutes and, once again, the other side has been able to tell you things that absolutely are not the case. The law has been misrepresented, the comprehensive plan has been misrepresented, and the characterization of the legal status of what constitutes a shoreline has been misrepresented. I want the record to reflect that unlimited [time] was given to people to give one point of view, and three minutes was given to me to rebut.” –Paul Herman

[Mayor Henderson clarified during the public hearing that the applicants themselves are not held to the three-minute limit for public comment.]

“I’ve been a lawyer for 42 years. Vacating this right-of-way does not violate the city’s comprehensive plan or the city ordinances.” –John Muehlstein

“I am a real estate lawyer. … Seems to be a lot of individuals that want to tell you what your legal responsibilities are, and I think that’s why you have a city attorney to advise you about what your obligations are.” –Mary Muehlstein

“I am an attorney. I am not speaking here as a lawyer. I have seen the property. There’s no road. There’s no beach. Why would anyone even want to come onto this land? I think we all have to use a little common sense here. … This is not the type of issue that goes to a referendum. … This is not an unusual issue. All municipalities vacate land for different reasons. I just don’t understand how this is happening.” –Denise Gold

“The only thing the land seems to be good for is the birds and the cypress trees. Is that not enough? … I don’t believe this is your land to give away, but unlike half the room, I am not an attorney. The courts will settle the legal issue, and the next election will dispatch those who betrayed our trust. Tonight you’ve got one more chance to do the right thing. Keep the public lands in public hands.” –Unidentified speaker

“I’ve spoken before about my opposition to giving public land to private individuals. … This is not an alleyway. This is 600 feet of Clam Bayou shoreline. … I really would appreciate it if, before you vote, you give your rationale for your vote. I think it is important to have transparency for both sides.” –Walter Barker

REGULAR PUBLIC COMMENT

“I live behind the Walgreens. Right behind Walgreens is an alley, and cars have figured out that if you’re coming down 22nd Ave. and see the light at 58th Street, you can turn right on 57th Street, cut through behind Walgreens and get back on 58th Street. I don’t think that is what that alley is for. It’s 12 feet wide from the curb to my property. [The city] ran some traffic reports and reported back that people weren’t really speeding; it just seemed that way. Maybe it’s because they’ve nearly hit me a half-dozen times that it feels that way. … There is a danger behind my home. I’m not the only one at risk because people walk down that alley. It was not intended to be a thoroughfare from 57th Street to skip the traffic light. … I predict somebody is going to get hurt.” –Fred Pinachio





