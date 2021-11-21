Overheard at the Nov. 16 Gulfport City Council Meeting

“I would like to expand, if possible, the city’s Rebound Program to nonprofits.” –Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly; referring to Gulfport Rebound, which will give Gulfport residents an estimated $410,000 (in the form of $50 vouchers) to spend at local businesses. Council agreed.

“I couldn’t be prouder to live in a community that is doing something like this.” –Barbara Banno, about Gulfport Rebound.

“I am a screaming, lifelong liberal Democrat, unapologetic, who drove to the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.; as a proud liberal Democrat who believes in civil rights, I am also a proud member of the BCYC. (Boca Ciega Yacht Club)“ –Jonathan Micocci

“This would prohibit fireworks after 11 p.m. on any of the designated state holidays.” –Gulfport City Attorney Andrew Salzman, about a proposed ordinance that designates the cutoff time for fireworks in Gulfport on approved state holidays. Council will vote on the ordinance at its Dec. 7 meeting.

