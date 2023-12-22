Overheard: December 19 Gulfport City Council Meeting

“Hey boss. Good! You coming?” —City Manager James O’Reilly, on the phone with Mayor Sam Henderson when he wasn’t there at 6 p.m. Mayor Henderson had previously asked to be excused

“I remember when we used to deliver them on the fire truck on Christmas Morning!” —Christine Brown, talking about delivering gifts to children for Operation Santa

“Its a surprise when a stroller has a baby in it and not a dog.” —Evelyn Turney, asking Council if it could designate an area of Gulfport’s beach for dogs

“I understand that resignations are becoming normal at these City Council meetings.” —Karen Love, referencing recent resignations from local city commissions

“It’s hard to do this job when you don’t do it that often. He’s doing a great job!” —Christine Brown to Vice Mayor Ray who didn’t realize he was going to be leading the meeting until it started

Read things we overheard at the last meeting on Dec. 5

Overheard: December 19 Gulfport Council is part of our ongoing efforts to include the flavor of Gulfport City Council meetings. Our reporter will include things here that get said but do not necessarily relate to a specific agenda item.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.