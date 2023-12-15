The Gabber Newspaper Logo
weekly newsletter web ad

Overheard: December 5 Gulfport Council Meeting

by Patrick Heinzen

the front sign of gulfport city hall for October 17 meeting ordinances
Overheard: December 5 Gulfport Council comments include lobster and listening to your inner child.
Photo by Cathy Salustri

“I love that new lobster restaurant, but boy is it pricey!” —Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II), talking to Thomas Reid, Vice Mayor South Pasadena

“I’m doing Driving Miss Daisy right now with Wes!” —Vice Mayor Paul Ray (Ward III), talking about his issues with driving due to his fractured foot

“I’m going to have to pass the gavel to the Vice Mayor because I’m going to sneeze on you all. You’ll be glad I left.” —Mayor Sam Henderson, briefly excusing himself to sneeze before council began discussing resolutions

“Learn some, and think some, and draw, and paint, and sing, and dance, and play, and work some every day.” —Christine Brown, quoting a book by Robert Fulghum during her invocation, reminding us to all listen to our inner child

Read things we overheard at the last meeting on Nov. 7.

Overheard: December 5 Gulfport Council is part of our ongoing efforts to include the flavor of Gulfport City Council meetings. Our reporter will include things here that get said but do not necessarily relate to a specific agenda item.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

by Patrick Heinzen

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad