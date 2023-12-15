Overheard: December 5 Gulfport Council Meeting

“I love that new lobster restaurant, but boy is it pricey!” —Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II), talking to Thomas Reid, Vice Mayor South Pasadena

“I’m doing Driving Miss Daisy right now with Wes!” —Vice Mayor Paul Ray (Ward III), talking about his issues with driving due to his fractured foot

“I’m going to have to pass the gavel to the Vice Mayor because I’m going to sneeze on you all. You’ll be glad I left.” —Mayor Sam Henderson, briefly excusing himself to sneeze before council began discussing resolutions

“Learn some, and think some, and draw, and paint, and sing, and dance, and play, and work some every day.” —Christine Brown, quoting a book by Robert Fulghum during her invocation, reminding us to all listen to our inner child

Read things we overheard at the last meeting on Nov. 7.

Overheard: December 5 Gulfport Council is part of our ongoing efforts to include the flavor of Gulfport City Council meetings. Our reporter will include things here that get said but do not necessarily relate to a specific agenda item.

