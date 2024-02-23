“It’s called a trap phone!” —Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II), talking about how drug dealers carry two phones

“Finally getting some younger blood on board! Us old people can’t do it forever.” —Larry Kennedy, President of the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation, talking about new board members

“When is the golf cart raffle? I bought my ticket and I’m anticipating being the winner.” —Christine Brown, asking about the golf cart raffle that follows the Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation’s Golf Contest

That’s not all that happened at the February 20 Gulfport Council meeting.

“The fun thing about going last is everyone asks all the questions.” —Councilmember Paul Ray (Ward III) when it was his turn to ask questions about the new public safety building

“This book is one of the books that I’m sure will be banned if people have the chance.” —Susan Gore, the former president of the LGBTQ Resource Center, holding up a book called Perfectly Queer

“I’m really honored that we’ve been able to help them where we could. I really hope that this new scenario works out. She definitely deserves some praise.” —Mayor Sam Henderson, talking about the transfer of ownership of Lincoln Cemetery

Overheard: February 20 Gulfport City Council is part of our ongoing efforts to include the flavor of City Council meetings. Our reporter includes things said at the meeting here but do not necessarily relate to a specific agenda item.

