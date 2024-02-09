“That breaks policy! Well, we’re going to bend some policy today!” —Public Works Director Tom Nicholls recalling an issue he had with a food truck owner early in his career

“So, the smell means it’s working?” —Mayor Sam Henderson, asking about odors coming from the sanitary sewer system after repairs

Read things we overheard at the last meeting on Jan. 16 Gulfport Council.

“Sometimes he passes laws immediately and that would be one that would go into effect on June first.” —Vice Mayor Paul Ray, talking about a state law that would prevent flags like Pride flags from being flown at city buildings

“That sucks the big weenie.” —Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II), talking with Councilmember Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) after the meeting

Overheard: February 6 Gulfport Council is part of our ongoing efforts to include the flavor of City Council meetings. Our reporter includes things said at the meeting here but do not necessarily relate to a specific agenda item.

That’s not all that happened at the Feb. 6 Gulfport City Council meeting. Read more about the Council meeting, concerns about a local bar, an upcoming block party, and the 4th of July fireworks.

