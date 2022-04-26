Overheard at the April 19 Gulfport Council Meeting

Overheard at Gulfport City Council

Snippets of things said and heard at the April 19 Gulfport City Council meeting.

“We want to keep Gulfport weird for everybody.” –Laura Oldanie, speaking during public comment in favor of affordable housing

“Paying your bills. Inflation is eating it up.” –City Manager Jim O’Reilly, in response to Vice-Mayor Christine Brown’s (Ward II) question about what Gulfport is doing with increased revenue

“I’ve got one on my block.” –Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I) to a citizen who complained about a non-compliant short-term rental house across the street from her home

“Visitors come in, use our pavilions, and leave a mess. It has gotten worse and worse over the years. I wish I had taken a camera yesterday but I didn’t. I was shocked at the trash and the deplorable situation. Cans filled with trash. Containers. Boxes in which they had brought their alcohol beverages. I just couldn’t believe it. People came by and said, ‘We’ve never seen it this bad’.” –Phyllis Marcum, speaking about the beach pavilions