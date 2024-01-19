Overheard: January 16 Gulfport City Council

“We have members of Moms of Liberty here. Karen. They’re a terrorist organization.” —Richard Fried, addressing council and the audience. When asked, Fried declined to tell The Gabber Newspaper which Karen he meant.

“You’re wearing shorts? I can barely keep my teeth from chattering!” —Gulfport City Clerk Theresa Carrico to an audience member

“I know it was four letters. That’s how I remember names, by letters.” —Councilmember Christine Brown, trying to remember a name

“If the Packers and Buccaneers each win their games, they’ll meet in the championship, like the same year Tom Brady brought us the Super Bowl. It might be an omen!” —Mike Taylor, Gulfport’s principal planner

“He knew your ex-wife. Well, I’m sorry.” —An exchange between Christine Brown and Mike Taylor

“It’s hard to pick up pee.” —Ian O’Hara, talking about the issues with allowing dogs on Gulfport’s beach

Read things we overheard at the last meeting on Dec. 19.

Overheard: January 16 Gulfport Council is part of our ongoing efforts to include the flavor of Gulfport City Council meetings. Our reporter will include things here that get said but do not necessarily relate to a specific agenda item.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.