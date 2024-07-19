Overheard: July 16 Gulfport City Council

“Well, I don’t want to sit next to you!” –Council member Paul Ray to Council member Ian O’Hara when he saw the name cards placed together to accommodate absent council members. Mayor Sam Henderson and council member April Thanos asked to be excused

“The fabric of our gentle nation is tattered but our courage and common sense must bring us together. Let us not forget that different opinions, policy, and politics are inferior to love. Love, compassion, kindness, and empathy are necessities. Ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships again.” –Council member Christine Brown reading multiple quotes from Melania Trump from a letter following the shooting of former President Donald Trump

That’s not all that happened at the July 16 Gulfport City Council meeting. Read about health insurances, SunFlower School, and Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center updates.

“To the residents of Gulfport, I notice a lot of clapping, cheering, jeering, et cetera. I want to say that I understand completely and it’s obvious to anyone with eyes that there are some dividing lines. It’s really critical now more than ever to remind ourselves that we are a small community and stay connected. Respect each other despite our differences and even pull back together.

“If that sounds crazy, think about common ground. Whether that’s knowing your neighbor because you both have dogs or you like to volunteer at the food forest on Sundays. Or you go to live music. Finding that piece that makes us all human and coming back to that. Knowing that we love our city, we do love one another, and we just are here to continue to work towards a common goal and remember what unites us is much more powerful that everything that divides us.” —Kelli Garcia, discussing the conduct of the audience at previous Gulfport City Council meetings

Read what we overheard at the June 18 Gulfport City Council meeting.

“At this time, I’m basically recommending the project get put on hiatus until there’s community consensus. (…) There is not a community consensus to move forward, and I would recommend that you invest in the marina proper, in the infrastructure aspect of it, continue to keep it a first-rate marina. Thats where I recommend you spend your marina dollars is on the infrastructure of the marina.” —City Manager Jim O’Reilly, discussing public opinions on the future of the Gulfport Municipal Marina

“Don’t you love budget time?” —Christine Brown, about the resolution looking at tax millage rate

