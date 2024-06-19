Overheard: June 18 Gulfport City Council

“I have a cheeseburger in my purse if you would like one.” —City Clerk Theresa Carrico, talking to Council member Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) after he said he wishes he had eaten a snack before the meeting

“I just kind of hear a splash pad out of that…” —Council member Christine Brown (Ward II), talking about a budget overhaul from the past fiscal year

“Do we have to wait a month-and-a-half now?” —Council member April Thanos (Ward I), in response to Brown apologizing for not reading an ordinance prior to the meeting

“I apologized for not reading it.” —Brown, replying to Thanos’ comment

“Feel free to enjoy a moment of silence.” —Mayor Sam Henderson, after he proceeding the meeting before the City Manager returned from the break

“We’re just having a discussion. No one has won an award.” —Mayor Henderson, addressing the crowd clapping after Thanos provided her reasons for accessory dwelling units (ADUs)

“I’ve got a lot of notes here. You guys said a lot of stuff that I disagreed with.” —Levi Kidder, speaking to the City during the public comments section of the discussion on ADUs.

“I heard that the City Manager is retiring. Would you like to address that?” —Christine Brown

“No ma’am. I would like to stay four more years at minimum if the council would have me.” —City Manger Jim O’Reilly

“That’s good, because I was really distressed when I heard that rumor” —Christine Brown

