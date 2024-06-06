Overheard: June 4 Gulfport City Council

“You’re all dressed up! I doubt you are on bottom!” —Council member Christine Brown (Ward II), talking about Vice Mayor Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) wearing a suit with shorts on

“This was last week and we … we picked up a lot of stuff.” —Fusion 49 Vice President Sierra Clark, talking about a recent trash pickup event

“Because Dave Mather is wonderful, and we know this already…” —Susan Gore, talking about Library Director Dave Mather’s willingness to keep the library open on June 27 to watch the presidential debate

“What the heck?” —Karen Love as the buzzer went off to signify her time is up for public comment, even though she had just started

“You may be seated.” —O’Hara, joking back to Love

“You need to have a friend, or go out and find a friend, to take you and your dog. Go to the mall and meet someone who lives nearby. It can’t be that hard.” —Council member Christine Brown (Ward II), discussing evacuating for hurricanes

“If we don’t talk to each other, can we be at the same town hall?” —Council member April Thanos (Ward I) asking City Attorney Andrew Salzman if other council members can attend Brown’s town hall

“Raise the screen. All we can see is Paul Ray’s head. All we used to be able to see was April Thanos’ head.” —Karen Love talking about the second screen for presentations placed behind the council

