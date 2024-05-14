Overheard: May 7 Gulfport City Council Meeting

“Good reminder!” —Mayor Sam Henderson, after City Manager Jim O’Reilly’s phone rang right before the meeting began

“There’s always a good turnout at the senior center.” —Ward Friszolowski, about the future plans for the senior center

“If anyone were to accidentally start a fire, you’re in the safest place you could possibly be.” —Mayor Henderson, about how most of the Gulfport Fire Department attended the meeting to recognize new hires and hold pinning ceremonies

That’s not all that happened at the May 7 Gulfport City Council meeting. Read about budgets, filming ordinance, presentations, and other ordinances.

“Mr. Nicholls has convinced me to buy a new dump truck. City Managers don’t like buying new dump trucks.” —City Manager O’Reilly, discussing the yearly budget

“I was stressed, so thank you for reflecting back some calm.” —Lauren Stern, making a comment to the Council about tensions early in the meeting regarding public comments surrounding Ordinance 2024-02. Disclaimer: Stern works for The Gabber Newspaper, although not in the editorial department.

“I met with the representative from the Lions Club, even though he was late.” —City Manager O’Reilly, about the future of the Lions Club building in regards to the marina redevelopment.

Overheard: May 7 Gulfport City Council is part of our ongoing efforts to include the flavor of City Council meetings. Our reporter includes things said at the meeting here but do not necessarily relate to a specific agenda item.

