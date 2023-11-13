Overheard: November 7 Gulfport Council Meeting

Things The Gabber Newspaper overheard at Gulfport City Council’s November 7 meeting included Santa, Tasers, and a humble brag from a council member.

“This is a different hat for me tonight. I’m usually asking for something.” —Regina Buscemi, a newly approved board member for the Senior Center Advisory Committee

“Santa Claus is coming early, and he’s coming from Busch Gardens.” —Jeri Reed, President of the 49th Street South Business Association, discussing the Gulfport Lions Club Toy Drive on Nov. 18 at 8 a.m.

“If you’ve been naughty, you need to show up with some toys on the 18th.” —Tommy Bixler of the Gulfport Lions Club, also talking about the toy drive

“I may have won a prize because of my pumpkin carving. Second year in a row, just saying.” —Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II) on her back-to-back prize-winning pumpkins

“Those are electric, aren’t they?” Tommy Bixler, talking about Taser weapons, following a lengthy discussion on the viability of electric vehicles as work vehicles for the City

Overheard: November 7 Gulfport Council is part of our ongoing efforts to include the flavor of Gulfport City Council meetings. Our reporter will include things here that get said but do not necessarily relate to a specific agenda item.

