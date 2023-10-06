Overheard: October 3 Gulfport Council Meeting

Things The Gabber Newspaper overheard at Gulfport City Council’s October 3 meeting included shoes and tensions between council members.

“There’s something powerful about a pair of high heels.” –Gulfport senior accountant Jennifer Howard, prior to the meeting.

“You got quiet a few minutes early. You can still be loud. Be careful what you wish for.” —An interaction between Mayor Samuel Henderson and Regina Buscemi prior to the meeting.

“The deputy clerk caught the Mayor!” —City Manager Jim O’Reilly, after Deputy City Clerk Amanda Hartman corrected Mayor Henderson

“I didn’t know I was finished!” —Council Member April Thanos (Ward I), after Mayor Henderson returned to speaking order following an argument between Thanos and Council member Ian O’Hara (Ward IV)

Overheard: October 3 Gulfport Council is part of our ongoing efforts to include the flavor of Gulfport City Council meetings. Our reporter will include things here that get said but do not necessarily relate to a specific agenda item.

