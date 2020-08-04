Pasadena Jewelry Reopens Under New Ownership

Pasadena Jewelry is now Owen Sweet Design, located in the South Pasadena Shopping Center, 6856 Gulfport Blvd. S.

Owen Sweet, a 40-year jewelry designer, recently relocated his gallery from Redington Beach to provide custom jewelry design along with in-house, full service watch and jewelry repair amenities for Gulfport, South Pasadena and surrounding areas.

Sweet has created a clean, elegant gallery for his guests. The light-colored display cases and brightly colored collections provide a welcoming space and a clutter-free environment for guests to experience each piece without distraction.

“Owen Sweet Design was created with the philosophy that innovation and design be the foundation for every piece of jewelry in our collection,” says Sweet. “We thrive on creating new designs that exceed customer expectations.”

Sweet’s experience makes the difference.

“Happiness is finding a jewelry designer that can create balance, intensity, rhythm and harmony,” says Sweet.

That is exactly who Owen Sweet is – a designer who creates the perfect gift for any jewelry or art lover.

Guests can even watch Sweet create his custom masterpieces. His shop features a studio and gallery, where guests can peer through the looking glass into the artist’s environment.

For more photos of designs and to customize your own wearable art go to ohsosweet.com or check out his Facebook page.

Owen Sweet Design is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the South Pasadena Shopping Center, 6856 Gulfport Blvd. S. Call ahead at 727-392-6936.

