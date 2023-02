In celebration of Black History Month, the city of Gulfport holds a ceremonial raising of the Pan-African flag on the south side of the Gulfport Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Hear from Gulfport City Council, city officials, and community leaders as they speak on the importance of this flag raising and month-long celebration.

All are welcome to join the ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the event.

Gulfport Public Library, 5501 27th Ave. S., 5:30 p.m.