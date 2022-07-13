PARC Announced as Taste of the Beaches Benefactor

This October, foodies can sample coconut shrimp and know that a portion of their meal will benefit PARC Center for Disabilities.

Taste of the Beaches, the week-long event that entices diners to visit restaurants by the beach and trade tickets for a taste of each location, is popular with locals, and benefits not only the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, but a charity as well.

This year, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce chose PARC Center for Disabilities to receive a portion of the proceeds.

“Their mission is to provide opportunities for children and adults with developmental disabilities to exercise their independence and experience life to the fullest,” Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber reps wrote in a release.

Restaurants such as Sloppy Joe’s on the Beach, 3 Daughters Brewing, Slyce Madeira Beach, and others, from Indian Rocks to Tierra Verde, will be in on the fun.

Catch Taste of the Beaches Saturday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 14. See a complete list of participating restaurants online.