Discussions are underway between St. Petersburg officials and local stakeholders regarding the possible addition of parking meters in the Grand Central District.

Grand Central District officials say they hope to improve the availability of parking spaces in the area. The District is currently circulating a survey intended to gather feedback.

Overhauling (and Paying for) Grand Central’s Streetscape

The proposal under consideration calls for the city to commit to completing a streetscape and safety project in the district,. This project carries and estimated $1 million cost, covered by parking revenue. That funding would also provide immediate revenue to pay for improved, shortened crosswalks throughout the district and curbing vacated driveways to add more parking and other traffic improvements.

An association spokesperson pointed out that meters increase vehicle turnover and provide more availability for customers who expect a close place to park for short-term and mid-term stays in the district. The organization maintains that meters encourage employees and others with long-term parking needs to park on side streets and other locations off the main street, which means every space on Central Avenue serves more people on average per day.



Meters would operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Drivers will pay the same to park as they do downtown: $1 for each of the first three hours with $2 for the fourth hour, $4 for the fifth hour and $8 for the sixth hour. The District would use ParkMobile, which drivers can manage on a smartphone app or by inserting coins.

The city’s policy allows one loading zone space per block per side of the street. Locations for those have not yet been determined.

Part of the full-scale streetscape project proposes to close abandoned driveways. This would create additional parking for those who do it correctly.

St. Pete Pride

Grand Central will also host this year’s St. Pete Pride Kickoff Block Party, scheduled for June 2. St. Pete Pride will close the 2200 and 2300 blocks for five hours to celebrate the start of Pride Month.

An annual street festival happens Sunday, June 25, and the proposed location this year runs from 28th Street to 20th Street along Central Avenue.

For more about events and new in the Grand Central District, visit grandcentraldistrict.org.