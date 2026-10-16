Pasadena Pet Motel to Close After 45 Years, Citing Code Issues

Clarification: Pasadena Pet Motel lists a South Pasadena address on its website and Facebook page, but the business is in the unincorporated area of Pinellas County, outside South Pasadena city limits. The City of South Pasadena told The Gabber Newspaper that it has no authority over the business or the property and has not been involved in the issues described in this story.

Pasadena Pet Motel announced plans to close after 45 years of being in business. In a Facebook post, Kristen and Clarke Triplett, who have owned the business for 19 years, pointed to code enforcement complaints, permitting challenges, and mounting expenses. The family-owned business has operated as a kennel in Pinellas County, just outside South Pasadena city limits, since 1981.

Pasadena Pet Motel remains open, and the owners have not announced a hard closing date. According to their Facebook statement, they expect to receive approximately 30 days’ notice before they must cease operations, but they have not yet received that notice.

Complaints, Then Storms

According to the post, the problems began with noise complaints. Though the business met noise-code requirements, it invested thousands of dollars in additional soundproofing before facing drainage and flooding issues following Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.

Legal fees, engineering, property improvements, and other compliance expenses have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the post.

Five Feet From the Door

While working through the drainage requirements, the owners wrote, they “discovered the issue that ultimately changed everything.” Under county requirements, they “have been advised that dogs may only be outside within approximately five feet of the building.”

“We simply do not believe that dogs entrusted to us for boarding, daycare, or training should spend nearly their entire stay indoors,” the owners wrote.

The statement acknowledged that code enforcement officials were responding to complaints and thanked individual employees for their professionalism.

The owners also clarified that the property will retain its kennel permit, potentially allowing another business to operate there under different conditions.

The post also recognized Samantha Taylor, who has been part of Pasadena Pet Motel for 22 years, and manager Sarah Davis, who has worked there for 13 and a half years.

“We wish this story had a different ending,” the families wrote, thanking their employees, clients, and community for decades of support.

The owners declined an interview request from The Gabber Newspaper.

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