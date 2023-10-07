Pasadena Yacht & Country Club Fire Causing $1.3M in Damages

A fire damaged four boats at the Pasadena Yacht & Country Club in Gulfport early Thursday evening.

After 5 p.m. on Oct. 5, reports of a fire dispatched officers and emergency crews to PYC, according to Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman.

“According to the fire investigator, it appears the fire started from one boat battery compartment, then spread to the other boats,” Woodman told The Gabber Newspaper.

Gulfport Fire Rescue Deputy Chief James Lundh the investigation into the incident is still underway.

He estimated damage from the fire is around $1.3 million.

There were no injuries in the blaze.

Pasadena Yacht & Country Club is on Boca Ciega Bay, southwest of Gulfport Boulevard.