The Gabber Newspaper Logo
gabber book club web ad

Pasadena Yacht & Country Club Fire Causing $1.3M in Damages

by Mike Sunnucks

Bow of a boat Pasadena Yacht Club Fire
A Pasadena Yacht Club fire potentially started from a boat battery compartment and damaged a total of four boats.
Cathy Salustri

A fire damaged four boats at the Pasadena Yacht & Country Club in Gulfport early Thursday evening.

After 5 p.m. on Oct. 5, reports of a fire dispatched officers and emergency crews to PYC, according to Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman.

“According to the fire investigator, it appears the fire started from one boat battery compartment, then spread to the other boats,” Woodman told The Gabber Newspaper.

Gulfport Fire Rescue Deputy Chief James Lundh the investigation into the incident is still underway.

He estimated damage from the fire is around $1.3 million.

There were no injuries in the blaze.

Pasadena Yacht & Country Club is on Boca Ciega Bay, southwest of Gulfport Boulevard.

 

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad