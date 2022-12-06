Pass-a-Grille Park Plan Still in the Works

Plans for a proposed park in Pass-a-Grille have taken a sizable shift in a different direction after community input was received by officials in St. Pete Beach.

An initial architectural rendering for the site, which stretches from Gulf Way to Pass-a-Grille Way between 9th and 10th Avenues, included a number of amenities such as open lawn space, benches, an event stage, a pavilion with picnic tables and grills, and reconfigured sidewalks.

What the design did not address was the intersections of the surrounding streets and how to provide safer access. That omission caused many citizens to balk at the proposal, according to St. Pete Beach Chief Operating Officer Jennifer McMahon.

“We’re going to focus more on the intersections and crosswalks and things like that, leading into the park on the east end and west end,” she told the Gabber.

The safety concerns were sparked by an accident in October involving a pedestrian who was struck by a motorist while crossing 8th Avenue and died. The fact that the accident was that recent is why it was on everyone’s mind during public input sessions involving the city’s Historic Preservation Board as well as the Parks and Recreation Department, McMahon said.

“There’s an emphasis on pedestrian safety,” she said. “Whatever we can do to try to improve that, we’re going to pivot that way a little bit.”

A notice about the project in a recent regular email from city officials included the previous architectural rendering. McMahon said the next such drawing, expected to be done in January, will probably be completely different.

“I would say the next concept we get back and start taking out to the community will be the closer version of what we may end up with,” she said.

The design team has taken all of the public feedback and is incorporating it into the redesign, which will be brought back to the community for review. A vote by the city commission on the plan could come in March, McMahon said.





