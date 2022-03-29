Pass-a-Grille Woman’s Club Gardens by the Sea Tour

You don’t have to live on a dock to be inspired by an elaborately decorated one.

The Pass-a-Grille Woman’s Club is hosting its Gardens by the Sea tour, featuring 11 docks and gardens on the island of Vina del Mar on St. Pete Beach. The event offers two separate tours (1-3 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.) on Sunday, April 3.

“Please join us at our fundraiser “Gardens by the Sea” … Showcasing many beautiful gardens, decks and docks with a view!” the publicity entreats people.

The fundraiser will pour funds into PAGWC, a 100-year-old organization dedicated to women and women-led events.

Tickets prior to the event are $15 per person and available at eventbrite.com, or locally at Elizabeth’s Boutique and Wine Shop (350 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach) or Patchington (5901 Sun Blvd, Ste. 116, St. Pete Beach). Day of tickets cost $20 at the Vina del Mar Park located across from 291 South Isle Drive on St. Pete Beach.