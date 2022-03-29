Pass-a-Grille Woman’s Club Gardens by the Sea Tour

by

Pink flowers outside a dock by the sea
The Pass-a-Grille women’s club will host Gardens by the Sea on April 3, featuring docks and gardens along the beach.
Pixabay 

You don’t have to live on a dock to be inspired by an elaborately decorated one.

The Pass-a-Grille Woman’s Club is hosting its Gardens by the Sea tour, featuring 11 docks and gardens on the island of Vina del Mar on St. Pete Beach. The event offers two separate tours (1-3 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.) on Sunday, April 3.

“Please join us at our fundraiser “Gardens by the Sea” … Showcasing many beautiful gardens, decks and docks with a view!” the publicity entreats people.

The fundraiser will pour funds into PAGWC, a 100-year-old organization dedicated to women and women-led events.

Tickets prior to the event are $15 per person and available at eventbrite.com, or locally at Elizabeth’s Boutique and Wine Shop (350 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach) or Patchington (5901 Sun Blvd, Ste. 116, St. Pete Beach). Day of tickets cost $20 at the Vina del Mar Park located across from 291 South Isle Drive on St. Pete Beach.

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!