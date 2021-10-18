Passenger Killed in 49th Street Crash

According to St. Petersburg Police, on Sunday, October 17, at 9:51 a.m., Dominic Dangelo, 25, of Largo was driving a red Ford Mustang with passenger, Edward Feist, 35, of Seminole, southbound on 49th Street North, approaching the intersection of 5th Avenue North.

Maxx Duren, 29, of St. Petersburg was driving a black Ford Excursion, with a child passenger, northbound on 49th Street North, approaching 5th Avenue North. When Dangelo attempted to make a left turn onto 5th Avenue North, he drove into the path of Duren. Feist was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were transported with minor injuries.

St. Petersburg Police arrested Dangelo for DUI. The roadway was closed for several hours; the investigation is ongoing.

