Passenger Killed in 49th Street Crash

by

A close up photo of a police car and police lights with "Polic" visible on the windshield.
Image by diegoparra via pixabay.

According to St. Petersburg Police, on Sunday, October 17, at 9:51 a.m., Dominic Dangelo, 25, of Largo was driving a red Ford Mustang with passenger, Edward Feist, 35, of Seminole, southbound on 49th Street North, approaching the intersection of 5th Avenue North.

Maxx Duren, 29, of St. Petersburg was driving a black Ford Excursion, with a child passenger, northbound on 49th Street North, approaching 5th Avenue North. When Dangelo attempted to make a left turn onto 5th Avenue North, he drove into the path of Duren. Feist was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were transported with minor injuries.

St. Petersburg Police arrested Dangelo for DUI.  The roadway was closed for several hours; the investigation is ongoing.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: