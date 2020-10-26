Paws to Vote

What’s better than kids in costumes? Pets in costumes.

More than 50 contestants came out Saturday, October 24 to Gulfport Beach Bazaar’s Fifth Annual Pet Costume Contest.

“This is the biggest one yet,” said GPBB co-owner and operator Mike Fagan. “And it’s only going to get bigger.”

From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday evening, it was a whirlwind of paws, tails and color. Pups stood in line sniffing out the competition as GPBB co-owner and operator Gini Fagan had a devil of a task capturing photos of each participant’s personality.

Now it’s up to residents to vote.

Gulfport Beach Bazaar’s Facebook page will feature the pet costume candidates, and folks can vote virtually through Saturday, October 31 by “liking” the photo on GPBB’s page. Winners will be announced on Facebook November 1, with prizes for the top three.