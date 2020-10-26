Paws to Vote

A small brown dog in orange costume looking at the camera
Inspired by “How To Train Your Dragon,” Biscuit, a Chihuahua mix, was ready to train his rider. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

What’s better than kids in costumes? Pets in costumes.

More than 50 contestants came out Saturday, October 24 to Gulfport Beach Bazaar’s Fifth Annual Pet Costume Contest.

“This is the biggest one yet,” said GPBB co-owner and operator Mike Fagan. “And it’s only going to get bigger.”

From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday evening, it was a whirlwind of paws, tails and color. Pups stood in line sniffing out the competition as GPBB co-owner and operator Gini Fagan had a devil of a task capturing photos of each participant’s personality.

Now it’s up to residents to vote.

Gulfport Beach Bazaar’s Facebook page will feature the pet costume candidates, and folks can vote virtually through Saturday, October 31 by “liking” the photo on GPBB’s page. Winners will be announced on Facebook November 1, with prizes for the top three.

Two dogs in spider halloween costumes walking on leashes
Zahra, front, and Kobe, might send arachnophobes running the other way. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
Two dogs in halloween costumes posing for a picture in a large blue chair
Recently street legal, 4-month-old chiweenies Willow and Poppy strutted their freedom down Beach Boulevard in their finest attire. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
A dog in a flower costume in pink yellow and green
Maddy, a 9-year-old puggle, came ready to snuggle. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
A small brown dog in a ballerina costume siting on the sidewalk
Frankie, Australian cattle dog/Weimaraner mix, celebrated her first birthday in style. There’s no such thing as too much tulle on your birthday. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
A small dog in a US Postal Worker costume surrounded by pieces of mail.
Mickey, a baby-faced King Charles Spaniel, can’t bite the postman if he is the postman! Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

 

