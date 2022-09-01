Pay Cuts for Gulfport Teachers Who Improved School

Now that Gulfport Montessori Elementary School’s grade has improved from a D to a C, will the school’s teachers actually get a pay cut?

Yes and no.

Correspondence from both the school and the Pinellas County School Board’s central office indicates that teachers will not get paid as much in the 2022-2023 school year as they did last year, but PCSB representatives told The Gabber the responsibilities and work schedule also will not be the same.

District compensation analyst Carly Ferguson responded to a citizen’s inquiry about possible pay cuts at the school by pointing out some of these differences. Schools that receive either D or an F automatically require extra support, she said, while those schools that achieve a C but had a D or F the prior year also get additional support, although not as much as a D or F school gets. That additional support means extra weekly planning for teachers and an extended school day, for which they get paid their base hourly rate in addition to their annual salary.

A teacher working at a school that’s no longer required to have additional support will not receive a reduction in their base pay, Ferguson stated, but teachers who want to keep the additional compensation they previously received have the option of transferring to another school that needs additional support.

As for GMES specifically, The Gabber received a copy of an email sent by principal Ashlea Zeller to all teachers at the beginning of August with details about the upcoming school year.

Instructional staff will not receive a $3,000 recruitment/retention bonus for the 2022-23 school year, she said, although those who taught at the school last year will receive a performance bonus of $1,500 for increasing the school grade. That payment will be handed out in late September or early October, and it will be prorated for those who worked only a portion of the school year.

GMES is now classified as a Tier II school, Zeller said, and as such its teachers work an additional 45 minutes one day a week for structured planning. They are compensated for that time.

That means a pay cut of $1,500 per year, plus an hourly reduction in pay for the four days for which staff is not required to work the extra 45 minutes. For the lowest paid teachers in Pinellas County Schools, this reduces their overall pay by almost $4,700; for the highest paid teachers, this means a pay reduction of almost $7,000. Support and administrative staff will receive other changes to their pay based on the school’s grade.

An inquiry from The Gabber to Zeller about whether any GMES teachers transferred to other schools to retain the extra compensation was forwarded to the district office, and spokesperson Isabel Macarenas said that three of last year’s teachers have moved elsewhere in the district for that reason.

The bottom line is that in terms of dollars and cents, teachers who have returned to Gulfport this year are making less than last year, but, as PCSB says, this is because they’re not required to work as many hours.