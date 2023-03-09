Peace, Love, and Pride: A Gulfport Celebration

June is not the only time for Pride – it’s a year-round celebration. Gulfport’s Peace, Love, and Pride Festival returns to the Gulfport Casino Ballroom for its fifth annual celebration on March 12 from noon to sunset.

The Peace, Love, and Pride Festival began in March of 2018 by co-founders Amy Oatley and Lynn DiVenuti. They hope everyone comes together to celebrate love and the Gulfport community.

“It is basically a festival not just for the LGBTQ community, but for everybody,” DiVenuti said. “People here are just so friendly and diverse. Nobody thinks twice about seeing people running around holding hands.”

The festival hosts many of Gulfport’s home-grown bands and LGBTQ-friendly vendors and sponsors.

The Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band starts the festival with a march from the Gulfport Recreation Center to the Casino. Performances occur on the outdoor stage facing the beach to make room for any dancing and lounging in lawn chairs.

Performers include Anarkitty, Doug and Dayna, Elysian Sex Drive, The Lynn Music Experience, Keith Bonvie and Greg Foley, Marianne and The Professor, Roxanne, and The Rum Syndicate.

Giving Back to the Community

Each year, the festival chooses a beneficiary for a portion of the proceeds, and this year it’s Girls Rock St Pete. They empower “women, girls, and gender-expansive folx” to fearlessly express themselves, artistically experiment, and build confidence through playing instruments.

“Anarkitty…were graduates of the Girls Rock St. Pete, and they’re touring the country. They’re going to be playing at the festival too, which is pretty cool,” DiVenuti said.

The event originated from the ProSisters, a women’s nonprofit online radio station started and operated by DiVenuti. ProSisters sponsors this event along with Equality Florida, Neptune Grill, Hurricane Eddie’s Gulfport, Caddy’s, and Compassionate Care Clinics of Pinellas.

Beyond the Music

Oatley explained they plan to have several speakers at the event, including a spokesperson for Equality Florida, a political group advocating for the civil rights for LGBTQ residents, to talk about the issues in this state.

“A lot of people stick their heads in the sand about what’s really going on to the LGBTQ community, not just Florida, but we have to continue to be out and proud,” DiVenuti said. “We can’t be scared back into the closet anymore.”

The festival hosts more than 20 vendors inside and outside the Casino, including “community organizations, healthcare providers, rainbow gear for pets, tasty food and drink, legal services, home improvement, and local businesses,” according to Oatley.

“We appreciate the city working with us to make the Casino space available because we are a nonprofit organization. They always help us have a really good event,” Oatley said.

This is an opportunity for Gulfportians to celebrate peace, love, and take pride in the community they live in.

Gulfport Peace, Love & Pride Festival, Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. 12-7 p.m.