Pedestrian Dies Sunday Night in St. Pete Crash

A pedestrian was killed in an accident Sunday (June 12) night on U.S. 19. (34th Street South) in St. Petersburg near Maximo Marina and north of Eckerd College.

According to St. Petersburg police, the driver of a black 2018 Chrysler Pacifica headed southbound on 34th Street struck and killed a man near 46th Avenue South when “he entered the southbound lane,” according to an SPPD statement on the incident.

The accident occurred at 9:10 p.m. and the driver of the Chrysler remained on the scene and has cooperated with investigators.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His name has not been released pending a next of kin notification.