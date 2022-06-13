Pedestrian Dies Sunday Night in St. Pete Crash

by

Police tape reading "police line do not cross"
A man was killed in a late night crash.
Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons, CC 4

A pedestrian was killed in an accident Sunday (June 12) night on U.S. 19. (34th Street South) in St. Petersburg near Maximo Marina and north of Eckerd College.

According to St. Petersburg police, the driver of a black 2018 Chrysler Pacifica headed southbound on 34th Street struck and killed a man near 46th Avenue South when “he entered the southbound lane,” according to an SPPD statement on the incident.

The accident occurred at 9:10 p.m. and the driver of the Chrysler remained on the scene and has cooperated with investigators.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His name has not been released pending a next of kin notification.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!