Pedestrian Killed in Treasure Island Crash 

Treasure Island Police charged a man with DUI manslaughter after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Saturday, August 7.

The accused, Mark Walters, 52, was driving southbound near 10086 Gulf Boulevard before he left the roadway and hit Andrea Hamilton, 46, who was walking on the sidewalk, according to police.

Investigators responded to the crash at 10:29 p.m. on Saturday. Hamilton was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

“Walters showed indicators of impairment during the investigation and was arrested,” stated a media alert by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and the PCSO asks anyone with any information, cellphone, or dash-cam video from this crash to contact Corporal Jon Dobson at 727-580-4505.

