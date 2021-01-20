Pedestrian Struck, Injured on Gulfport Boulevard

by

A night crash scene with blue and red police lights.
Photo by Cathy Salustri.

Tuesday, January 19 at 7:42 p.m. Paul Crabtree, 39, was struck by a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Tabitha Mcmahon, 30, according to Gulfport authorities. 

Crabtree was walking south across Gulfport Boulevard at Beach Boulevard when a Gulfport Police officer traveling westbound slowed to alert Crabtree to get out of the road, or use a crosswalk, said Detective Sergeant Thomas Woodman. 

Moments later, Mcmahon struck Crabtree. 

“The officer observed he was not in the crosswalk, nor were the crosswalk lights on, and advised him to move out of the road,” Woodman said. “He continued right into the path of incoming traffic.” 

First responders took Crabtree to Bayfront Health Hospital in St. Petersburg for non-life-threatening injuries where he is reportedly in stable condition. 

A night crash scene with blue and red police lights and an artistic street sign reading "Gulfport Historic Waterfront"
Photo by Cathy Salustri.

 

by Abby Baker

