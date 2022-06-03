Pelican Rescue Patrols Skyway Fishing Pier

Fishing culture in Bradenton and St. Petersburg isn’t going away anytime soon, and seabirds will continue to become tangled in fishing lines.

“If no one helps or intervenes it’s essentially a death sentence for the bird,” said Jeanette Edwards, Friends of the Pelicans founder. Edwards, a Bradenton fisherwoman, has found as much as 100 feet of fishing line in a brown pelican’s throat.

That’s why she began her mission in 2014, after coming across a handful of decomposing pelicans tangled in line on a mangrove island near her home. In 2018, she incorporated Friends of the Pelicans and began a widespread education and rescue operation with help from volunteers.

Edward’s nonprofit organization deploys more than 70 volunteers through Bradenton and the Skyway Fishing Piers.

She’s found pelicans are the main victims, but fishing line doesn’t discriminate.

All types of birds that live or migrate through the Gulf beaches can become tangled, but pelicans commonly dive and swallow live lines while looking for food. When the lines are cut or naturally break, the bird is left with an injury and a mouthful of line.

“It’s a torturous way to die,” Edwards said.

“Since we started, one of my goals was to employ a rescuer on the Skyway Pier… it’s hard to ask people to work every day for free,” Edwards said.

Then she met Rahat Khan in 2020. He’s the only paid employee of Friends of the Pelicans, and a daily patrol. He’s armed with a net on the Skyway Fishing Pier.

Edwards came across Khan while on a particularly difficult rescue at Fort De Soto.

“I was trying to rescue the bird and having trouble and he was just standing on the rocks nearby; I didn’t notice him,” Edwards said. “He grabbed the net from me and threw it over the bird. That was it.”

While catching birds and removing deadly lines is necessary, Edwards believes that large-scale change will come from education. She travels through Florida, talking about what to do if you come across a pelican or other bird in distress.

On June 23, Edwards will speak at the Gulfport Public Library.

“A lot of people are afraid of pelicans and won’t do anything if they see one that needs help,” Edwards said. “Pelicans are actually the easiest to deal with. They may bite you, but they won’t stab you like a heron.”

She hopes her upcoming Gulfport event will inform those who live and visit the Gulf – and save a few feathery lives in the process.

Friends of the Pelicans always needs capable volunteers on the water.

Friends of the Pelicans June 23, 1 p.m. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport.